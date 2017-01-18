Charlottesville Recruiting Residents for GO Utilities Training Program

Release from Charlottesville:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The city of Charlottesville's Downtown Job Center, Office of Economic Development, and Department of Public Works are partnering to host a six-week long training program that will prepare city residents for a career as a utilities maintenance worker with the city's Public Utilities Division or other partner employers.



The application deadline is Friday, January 27th at 5:00 p.m. and the training program will begin mid-February 2017.



The program, free for eligible city residents, will equip participants with workplace and career readiness skills, a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Pipefitting Certification, a Department of Motor Vehicles Class A Learner's Permit, and other industry credentials.



Individuals interested in participating in this training program can pick up an application at the Downtown Job Center or download one online at www.charlottesville.org/jobcenter.



Eligible individuals must meet the following GO Utilities requirements: be a city of Charlottesville resident, be at least 18 years of age, have a GED or high school diploma, have a valid Va. Driver's License and submit a copy of their driving record, submit to drug screenings and a criminal history background check, and meet income eligibility requirements.



If you or someone you know is interested in participating in GO Utilities, please visit the Downtown Job Center located at 201 East Market Street in the Lower Level of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library or call 434-970-3933.