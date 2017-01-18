UVA Football Adds Four Early Enrollees

University of Virginia Media Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced that four members of the program’s 2017 recruiting class have signed grant-in-aid paperwork, and have enrolled at UVA this month and will take part in spring practice. Classes for the University’s spring term started today (Jan. 18).

Lamont Atkins (Burke, Va.), Riah Burton (New Castle, Del.), Germane Crowell (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and Jamari Peacock (Yulee, Fla.) are the early enrollees for the Class of 2017.

Lamont Atkins

5-11 • 200 • RB

Burke, Va. • Lake Braddock HS

Played tailback and linebacker at Lake Braddock High School for head coach James Poythress … named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year … VHSL first-team all-state running back and linebacker … played in the All-American Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., … rushed for 1,905 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Bruins in 2016 as Lake Braddock went 11-2 and reached the Virginia 6A North region semifinal … made 61 tackles on defense … named All-Conference 7 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com … 2016 son of Lamont and Karonica Atkins … has one brother, Kendall.

Riah Burton (Rye-uh)

6-1 • 180 • CB

New Castle, Del. • William Penn HS

Played wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back at William Penn High School for head coach Marvin Dooley … DIFCA first-team all-state honoree in 2016 as a defensive back … caught 12 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … made 20 tackles, defended nine passes and recorded two interceptions as a sophomore on William Penn’s 12-0 state championship team in 2014 … as a junior he made four interceptions and 36 tackles with 23 passes defended in 2015 … member of William Penn’s state champion 4x100 relay team in 2015 … a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com … a two start recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com … father, Frank, was a defensive back and wide receiver at Delaware State.

Germane Crowell

6-3 • 185 • DB

Winston-Salem, N.C. • Carver HS

Played quarterback and defensive back at Carver High School for head coach Germane Crowell, Sr., his father … four-year varsity letterwinner … all-state and all-conference player after throwing for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns … rushed for 10 scores and 775 yards … made 50 tackles and collected three interceptions … in 2015 made 34 tackles and two interceptions as a junior … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com … a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Scout.com and 247Sports.com … father was a standout wide receiver at UVA who played for the Cavaliers from 1994-97 … Crowell, Sr., is ranked No. 6 all-time in the UVA annals with 2,142 receiving yards … his 969 receiving yards in 1997 still ranks No. 3 in the UVA record books for receiving yards in a season … the Detroit Lions selected the elder Crowell in the second round, No. 50 overall, in the 1998 NFL Draft … is also the nephew of former UVA linebacker, Angelo Crowell (1999-2002), a third round (94th overall) selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Jamari Peacock

6-0 • 245 • RB

Yulee, Fla. • Yulee HS

Played running back and linebacker at Yulee High School for head coach Bobby Ramsay … rushed for 1,876 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior … second-leading rusher in Northern Florida in 2016 … his 33 touchdowns are the most rushing touchdowns in Northern Florida in 2016 … County Player of the Year in 2016 … averaged 7.5 yards per rush on 251 carries … played for the North team in the FACA All-Star Football Classic … first-team All-Coast honoree by the Times-Union … made 167 carries for 1,243 yards and 16 touchdowns as junior in 2015 … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com … placed fifth in state in weight lifting in 2015 … son of Anntaletta Sanders … has one sister, Gabrielle Grant … uncle, DeWayne Glover was a defensive back for Florida.