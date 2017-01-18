Bellamy Proposes Programs to Improve Race Relations in Charlottesville

Charlottesville City Council will be reviewing a big package of programs aimed at improving race relations in the city.

Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy proposed the package of reforms during a public meeting of the city council Tuesday, January 17.

"We're not going to tiptoe around certain things anymore. We're going to deal with these things head-on," said Bellamy.

Programs in the package range in cost from several thousand dollars to several million. If passed, they could make their way into this year's budget.

"We really think this is a way to step the city forward and show everyone that we mean what we say. And not only do we say it, but we're going to put money and funds behind it," said the vice mayor.

One proposed reform seeks to pay out $2.5 million over five years for the redevelopment of public housing.

Also on the list, a $5,000 scholarship program for graduates of city high schools to attend historically black universities.

Included also in the package is $15,000 for an ethnic studies course to be taught in Charlottesville schools.

Additionally, Bellamy wants to create a new job in the city: a coordinator for black youth achievement.

All of the proposals brought forth by the vice mayor are in the early stages, and will still be subject to review and discussion.

"I like the sentiment of Wes' package," said councilor Bob Fenwick.

Some council members say even though they've agreed to pursue the package, there's a lot more they would need to see before officially voting for it.

"Some of the projects don't even have dollar figures attached to them, but it could be very expensive," Fenwick said.

Bellamy says the next big step would be to figure out the money and legal steps in all of this.

The Charlottesville City Council plans to take up the vice mayor’s proposals at its meeting early next month.

Below is the proposal Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy brought forth.