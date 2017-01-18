UVA Slashes Opioid Use While Improving Pain Scores, Study Finds

The University of Virginia Medical Center says it is prescribing fewer opioid pain medications, but its patients are also experiencing less pain.

The data came out in a study of over 100,000 surgical cases at UVA.

Researchers say between 2011 and 2015, the hospital prescribed an average of 37 percent fewer opioids per surgery.

At the same time, patient reported feeling less pain.

“So I think tracking that and making sure that people are getting just the right amount is the right way to do it,” said Dr. Greg Smith of UVA Medical Center.

The researchers say it's important to track those prescriptions to make sure patients aren't getting pills they don't need.

That's all to help curb the spread of the opioid epidemic.