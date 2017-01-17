Motion to Remove Confederate Statues Fails After Fenwick Abstains

Charlottesville City Councilors couldn't come to terms over renaming Lee Park and removing a Confederate statue.

Councilors held a work session Tuesday night. It was a packed house at City Hall with a number of people showing signs calling for the statues to be removed.

Councilor Bob Fenwick abstained from the vote which caused an outcry from people wanting a decision.

"I do not want to vote to keep that statue in Lee Park. An abstention vote lets this process go a little bit. We have no path that we know to go forward. This is going to take some time. We have another motion on the floor I believe on what we can do to repair some of the damage that has been done," Fenwick said.

City Councilor Wes Bellamy also laid out a plan to help minority youth through scholarships and other opportunities. That will be taken up Feb. 6.

Councilors have other parts of a report on this issue to review.