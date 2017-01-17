Quantcast

Council Reads Ordinance that Extends Snow Removal Period

People in Charlottesville may soon get more time to shovel out that deep snow this winter.

Charlottesville City Council read over an ordinance that would allow the city manager to extend that amount of time residents have to remove snow from their sidewalks. This would only apply if the snow is at least one foot deep.

Currently, Charlottesville residents have 24 hours after the snow has stopped to clear their sidewalks, or face a penalty.

Council will make a decision on the issue at its next meeting.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

