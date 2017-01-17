Mayor Signer Highlights Strides Made in 'State of City' Report

The state of the city is well. That's according to Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer and his fellow City Councilors.

Signer presented the “State of the City” report at Council chambers. Council boasted its West Main Street improvement plan and rezoning efforts, progress on the Belmont Bridge and a management efficiency study to make city hall work better for the public.

"We've also made great strides in the area of equity. A lot more jobs programs have been created over the past year that are through the growing opportunity program with the workforce center. And what that means too is that we're tying the rebuilding of our bridge and our roads and our rebuilding of our public housing and assistant housing development," City Councilor Kathy Galvin said.

Council says it is also committed to a one-for-one replacement plan when it comes to redeveloping public housing in 2017.