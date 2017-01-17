VDOT Holding Public Meeting on Suggested Route 340 Lights

Route 340 in Stuarts Draft is getting coordinated signals. Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to get public input before it make any changes.

The plan is to coordinate eight lights on Route 340 from Mt. Vernon Road to Indian Ridge Road.

Augusta County Supervisor Carolyn Bragg is concerned about backing up traffic on the side streets.

"Our side roads are major feeders into Route 340. We have a lot of industry in the area, so we need to make sure that they carefully study, so that it doesn't slow down the trucking and the shipping and that portion of our local business,” Bragg said.

VDOT spokesman Ken Slack says it will improve the flow of traffic and mitigate rear end crashes

"We understand that we can't just look at traffic data and get the whole picture. You have different patterns different days of the week, different times of the day. We have a whole lot of different kinds of needs through this corridor in Stuarts Draft and we want to make sure we capture that with this meeting,” Slack said.

VDOT aims to have the new light patterns in place sometime in March with another public meeting in April for feedback.