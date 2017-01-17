Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Western Albemarle's Ryan Ingram Western Albemarle's Ryan Ingram

BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 69, Louisa County 54                   Austin Katstra 31 points
Charlottesville 75, Orange County 47            Patrick Ronayne  13 points
Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna County 32    Caleb Perez  15 points
STAB 42, Woodberry Forest 36                        Jayden Nixon  17 points
Buckingham 74, Central Lunenburg 68            Antonio Chambers 21 points.
William Monroe 68, Warren County  45           Anthony Terry 20 points
Powhatan 67, Monticello 62
Covenant 52, Fuqua 50
Blue Ridge 51, Hargrave 43
Wilson Memorial 67, Buffalo Gap 46
East Rockingham 111, Stuarts Draft 97
Harrisonburg 59, Waynesboro 42
Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 48, OT
R.E. Lee-Staunton 62, Broadway 51
Riverheads 65, Luray 32
Roanoke Catholic 79, Fishburne Military 59
Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 50
Tandem Friends School 59, St. Michael 25
Trinity Episcopal 93, Fork Union Prep 76

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 48, Louisa County 41               Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper 14 points
Fluvanna County 38, Western Albemarle 32
Charlottesville 61, Orange County 25
Monticello 45, Powhatan 43
William Monroe 36, Warren County 34
Clarke 47, Madison County 28
Fort Defiance 51, Rockbridge 34
East Rockingham 65, Stuarts Draft 54
Luray 43, Riverheads 37
Spotswood 61, Turner Ashby 41
Tandem Friends School 35, St. Michael 24
Wilson Memorial 74, Buffalo Gap 53





 

