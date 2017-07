A grand jury has indicted a Staunton man charged with killing his 1-month-old son.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ronald Purnell is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Last June police responded to the 1800 block of Churchville Avenue where they say they found infant Michael L. Purnell unresponsive.

The baby died the next day according to police. Following a police investigation and autopsy, police charged Purnell with second-degree murder.

His next court date has yet to be set.