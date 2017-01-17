L.L. Bean One Step Closer to Opening Their Doors in Albemarle County

Outdoor retailer, L.L. Bean is one step closer to opening their doors in Charlottesville.

The new store will sit in place of the old Blue Ridge Sports store in the Shops at Stonefield. The architect for L.L. Bean received approval Tuesday from the Architectural Review Board for the store's outdoor display.

Current plans for the building show kayaks mounted to the wall on the outside of the building and gray paint to go with the look of Stonefield Shopping Center.

"It’s a great store, its got a great reputation and I actually think that the kind of outdoor culture here in Charlottesville and Blue Ridge Mountains, L.L. Bean is just going to be a great addition to the community," Bruce Wardell of ARB said.

The store is set to open some time this year. It still needs approval from the planning commission and the board of supervisors.