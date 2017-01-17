Virginia Lawmakers Looking to Improve Access to Higher Education

Virginia lawmakers are launching what they call a long overdue debate on how to improve access and affordability at public colleges and universities.

The discovery of the University of Virginia's multi-billion dollar Strategic Investment Fund has driven a lot of discussions in Richmond. Helen Dragas, a former member of the UVA Board of Visitors, called the university's investments a "slush" fund.

Some lawmakers have expressed concern that UVA is sitting on surplus funds that exceeded the size of the entire commonwealth's cash reserves.

Now, dozens of bills dealing with costs and transparency in higher education could be up for consideration in the General Assembly. State legislators are also taking up bigger picture questions of accountability and oversight.

"The Board of Visitors doesn't own the state colleges and universities. It's the citizens of Virginia that own the state colleges and universities," said 7th District Senator Frank Wagner (R).

"Who would have a state agency that has a cash reserve that's three times the cash reserve of the state itself? That doesn't make any sense folks," said 34th District Senator Chap Petersen (D).

A bill proposed by Petersen comes in response to UVA and would require schools with robust reserves to funnel the money back to lowering tuition. The measure would apply to funds that are one and a half times larger than operating cost.

Another bill would stop state dollars from going toward tuition of out-of-state students. There was a sentiment among this coalition of lawmakers that the priority needs to be on rewarding taxpayers and making sure they have an incentive to remain in Virginia.

"The money you're saving in your 529 or the money you're saving in pre-pay or the tuition that you're paying for your kid is not going to your kid, it's going to your kid and somebody else?" 42nd District Delegate Dave Albo (R) said.

Virginia21, a lobbying group for college students, says it is concerned that effort would mean less state support for financial aid.

"We don't think that it's a step in the right direction for where we need to go, and so we can't let that happen," said Virginia21 Communications Director Tim Cuiwinski.

A different proposal would change the UVA Board of Visitors to the Board of Trustees. Lawmakers say this is to send the message that college and university leaders have a financial responsibility to the students and taxpayers.