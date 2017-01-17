Albe. Co. Public Schools Holding Talk on Curriculum Redesign

Representatives of Albemarle County Public Schools are holding a community conversation Tuesday about the changes set to take place in high school studies in 2018.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe last year approved state legislation for redesigning diploma requirements.

Albemarle County schools call it the “profile of a Virginia graduate.” It's not a complete reconstruction of graduation requirements, but simply a shift in emphasis with the aim to make students college and career ready.

The high school experience will soon look and feel a lot different beginning with the freshman class of 2018.

"We're really trying to balance the heavy emphasis we've had traditionally on content knowledge with things like communication skills and being positive and productive citizens," Patrick McLaughlin, strategic planning officer, said.

State legislation directed the Board of Education and school divisions across the state to follow specific guidelines for redesigning the high school experience, such as adhering to the “five C's”: critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration, communication and citizenship.

"We're not starting from scratch and there's still gonna be a lot of the traditional elements of high school there," McLaughlin said.

Students will have to complete internships, externships, conduct independent studies and meet off campus with mentors all during school hours.

"It's totally different from being in the classroom," Monticello High school senior Emily Padilla-Chicas said.

Padilla-Chicas has been doing medical internships at the University of Virginia.

"You actually get to see the patients or the people that are suffering from these diseases and how it affects their lives,” Padilla-Chicas said.

The Board of Education recommends that school divisions initiate these plans in middle school giving students the skills they need to succeed.

"Kids need more than just the basic skills they might have needed 30 or 40 years ago," McLaughlin said.

The school division will be presenting a high school program draft to the school board in February.

Tuesday’s community meeting will be held at Monticello High School at 6:30 p.m. There will be a screening of a documentary and time for discussion.