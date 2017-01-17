New Political Organization in Charlottesville Holds Press Conference

City councilors make decisions that affect everyone living and working in the city, and now a new political organization could impact who is chosen to serve on council.

Equity and Progress in Charlottesville (EPIC) says it is not affiliated with a particular party, but instead by a set of principles.

EPIC had a press conference Tuesday afternoon in the lobby of the Jefferson City School Center. The group says forming is not just in opposition to City Council but also in fighting for many different issues.

The room was full of energy Tuesday as epic announced its plan to help the Charlottesville community move forward

"We really consider ourselves a coalition of interests that span from social justice to environmental protection to historic preservation, to all of the issues that are just so deeply affect us here in Charlottesville,” said Dede Smith, an EPIC city councilor.

The group says after the November election, it wanted to put energy toward positive change. It plans to focus on the nine local races on the ballot in Charlottesville for 2017.

"We want to see candidates who are willing to take bold approaches in addressing needs here in our community," said Dave Norris, EPIC former city councilor.

EPIC is working on three major platforms: economic opportunity, social and racial equity, and open accountable government.

"The goal is that all of members of the Charlottesville community voices are heard, not just from us but to engage them to get them out and have their voices and their participation met in local government," said Nikuyah Walker.

EPIC says all the change it wants to see starts by holding people in public office, the school board and city council responsible for their promises.

"It's always been my belief that if we could just come together around a set of issues, focus ourselves well that we could succeed," said Jeff Fogel, an attorney and member of EPIC.

If you want more info on the group they are having a community meeting on January 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the McIntire room at the Jefferson Madison Regional Library.