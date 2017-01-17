Court Grants Stay in Dog Euthanasia

An Albemarle County dog destined for euthanasia Wednesday got an Eleventh Hour reprieve Tuesday.

Niko is getting time for the Supreme Court of Virginia to hear his case. In 2014, the courts declared the dog dangerous after it killed a cat, and ordered it to be put down.

Niko went to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, and that's where he is while his owners work to keep him alive.

A judge in Albemarle County District Court granted a stay so an attorney can file with the state Supreme Court.

In the meantime, his owners must post a $5,500 bond to pay for his care. They have until Jan. 28. If they miss the deadline, a judge could rescind the stay.

The appeal is set to go to the state in the next couple of months, and then justices will decide whether to hear the case.

Niko's owners have a GoFundMe page to raise the bond money.