Albemarle County School Officials Discuss Bus Fire

Albemarle County school officials say they now know what caused that disastrous school bus fire Friday night.

According to a schools spokesman, a faulty fuel injector started the fire, which quickly ignited the entire bus.

The bus was 12-years-old, only a few years shy of the typical 15-year-life span of a school bus.

The school system is working with the insurance company to figure out payment for a new bus, which can cost about $100,000, and to replace students' belongings lost in the fire.