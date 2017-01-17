Quantcast

Albemarle County School Officials Discuss Bus Fire

School bus fire on Interstate 64 (Photo courtesy VSP) School bus fire on Interstate 64 (Photo courtesy VSP)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County school officials say they now know what caused that disastrous school bus fire Friday night.

According to a schools spokesman, a faulty fuel injector started the fire, which quickly ignited the entire bus.

The bus was 12-years-old, only a few years shy of the typical 15-year-life span of a school bus.

The school system is working with the insurance company to figure out payment for a new bus, which can cost about $100,000, and to replace students' belongings lost in the fire.

