Charlottesville Board Reviewing Plans for New Sheetz on UVA Corner

Former home of Eddy's Tavern along University Ave.

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review is taking a look at plans for the new Sheetz Cafe coming to the University of Virginia Corner.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is taking over the former Eddy's Tavern on University Avenue.

The board is expected to review design proposals for the new business during its meeting Tuesday, January 17.

The company says the Sheetz Cafe will offer everything customers would find in a typical Sheetz convince store, just without the gas pumps.

The Charlottesville store will be Sheetz's fourth cafe, with locations in college towns in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

An opening day has not been set.