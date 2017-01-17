UVa Basketball's Jeff Jones Ruled Academically Ineligible

UVa senior forward Jeff Jones has been ruled academically ineligible for the spring semester and will not be able to play for the rest of the season according to UVa head coach Tony Bennett.

Jones joined the 'Hoos in 2013-14 as a walk-on and played in 35 games for the Cavaliers. He played in five games this season.

Jones was a member of the the walk-on group called the Green Machine and often played late in blowout games.

Jones is the son of former UVA player and coach Jeff Jones, who is now the head coach at Old Dominion University.

According to Jones' bio, Jones was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll during the 2015-16 season.