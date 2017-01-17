Virginia Governor Won't Spare Life of Convicted Killer

Ricky Gray (Photo courtesy NBC12)
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe will not spare the life of a man convicted of murdering a well-known family of four in Richmond.
The Democratic governor said in a statement Tuesday that he will not commute Gray's sentence to life in prison. The governor says Ricky Gray had a "fair and impartial trial" and that he has found no reason to intervene in the matter.
Gray is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for the slayings of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and her 4-year-old sister Ruby. Gray was convicted of killing the girls and their parents in 2006.
Gray's attorneys had asked for clemency, saying the man's sexual abuse as a child and subsequent drug use provides an understanding of his actions that wasn't presented to jurors.
Governor McAuliffe Statement on the Pending Execution of Ricky Gray
RICHMOND - Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement today with respect to the Commonwealth's pending execution of Ricky Gray:
"After a thorough review of the petition for clemency submitted by Ricky Gray and the various letters submitted by other parties, I have decided not to intervene in this case. Mr. Gray was convicted in a fair and impartial trial, and a jury sentenced him to death in accordance with Virginia law. Federal and state appellate courts have extensively reviewed his case and denied his requested relief. Unless a court intervenes, the Department of Corrections will carry out the execution in accordance with the order of the sentencing court."
"It is the governor's responsibility to ensure that the laws of the commonwealth are properly carried out unless circumstances merit a stay or commutation of the sentence. After extensive review and deliberation, I have found no such circumstances. I will continue to pray for all of the individuals and families affected by these tragic and horrible crimes."