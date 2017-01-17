Virginia Governor Won't Spare Life of Convicted Killer

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe will not spare the life of a man convicted of murdering a well-known family of four in Richmond.

The Democratic governor said in a statement Tuesday that he will not commute Gray's sentence to life in prison. The governor says Ricky Gray had a "fair and impartial trial" and that he has found no reason to intervene in the matter.

Gray is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for the slayings of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and her 4-year-old sister Ruby. Gray was convicted of killing the girls and their parents in 2006.

Gray's attorneys had asked for clemency, saying the man's sexual abuse as a child and subsequent drug use provides an understanding of his actions that wasn't presented to jurors.

