VDOT Encouraging Drivers to Prepare for 58th Presidential Inauguration

Press Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

FAIRFAX, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police encourage drivers to plan ahead for road closures and delays across the National Capital Region associated with inaugural events on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Virginia Vehicular Restrictions:

· I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 3 a.m. on January 20. HOV lanes on I-395 will re-open southbound upon the conclusion of the Inaugural parade.

· HOV restrictions will be lifted on I-66 (as well as on I-395 when the lanes reopen Friday evening).

· I-395 main lanes and I-66 will be open to all traffic.

· Memorial Bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic and authorized vehicle traffic only.

· Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and the American Legion Bridge will be open to all traffic.

· North Washington Street at Montgomery Street (City of Alexandria) to Reagan National Airport will be open.

For street closures and restrictions within the District and Maryland, visit www.secretservice.gov/events/2017-Inaug/

To avoid congestion and travel delays, residents are encouraged to use Metro, Virginia Railway Express (VRE), and Amtrak for travel from Virginia into Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day.

Those in the Northern Virginia region not attending inaugural activities should anticipate and plan for potential traffic congestion and delays. Those needing to travel are encouraged to also seek alternate means of transportation or alternate traffic routes. For the real-time Virginia traffic information, click on the VDOT 511 Website or download the free 511 app.

Planning Ahead

· Creating a personal transportation plan is essential to ensure the safest and most efficient travel experience in the Northern Virginia region on Inauguration Day.

o Visit the https://www.wmata.com/service/rail or https://inauguration.dc.gov to determine public transportation schedules, routes and fares. Create an itinerary with route numbers/names, pick-up locations and times, fares, transfer locations and drop-off locations for both your destination and return trip. Determine the round-trip fare (if applicable) and follow the transit/rail operator’s instructions for fare collection. For example, some services require exact change.

· To receive free emergency alerts and public notifications regarding the Inauguration, text the word "INAUG" to 888777. Text messaging fees may apply according to your cellular plan.

· Official Inauguration itineraries, events, tickets, etc., are available on the following sites:

Presidential Inaugural Committee – http://www.58pic2017.org

Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies – http://www.inaugural.senate.gov

District Government – http://www.inauguration.dc.gov

United States Secret Service – http://www.secretservice.gov

· Dress for Conditions - According to historical data compiled by the National Weather Service, the average temperature range for Jan. 20 is between the mid-to-upper 20s and the low-to-mid 40s. Check weather forecasts in advance at http://www.weather.gov/.

· Extra consideration should be given if planning to bring small children, elderly or anyone with a weakened immune system.

· Plan for walking long distances, long lines at security checkpoints, extensive standing, and large crowds.

· Drones, selfie sticks, toy guns and weapons of any kind are banned from the Inauguration ceremony. For a complete list of prohibited items and other Inaugural FAQs, go to https://www.58pic2017.org/faq