Sentara Patient Records Part of Cybersecurity Breach

Sentara Healthcare is alerting thousands of patients to a cyber security breach that may have exposed their personal information.

The company, which owns Martha Jefferson Hospital, says the data breach affects more than 5,400 vascular or thoracic patients with procedures done between 2012 and 2015.

Sentara says most of those patients are in the Hampton Roads area of the state, and that the breach happened through a third-party vendor in mid-November.

Affected patients should receive letters notifying them of the breach this week.

Sentara says it is working with law enforcement, the vendor and a cybersecurity firm to investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.