Official: Child Killed, Others Hurt in Bedford House Fire

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) - A fire official says a 4-year-old child has died after a Bedford County house fire that injured at least three other people.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in Bedford, a small town between Roanoke and Lynchburg.

Bedford Fire Chief Brad Creasy tells The Associated Press two adults and six children were inside when the blaze broke out. They're all believed to be members of the same family.

Creasy says at least four people were taken from the scene to local hospitals. He says a 4 year old died, and one of the others was in critical condition.

Bedford County Fire Marshal Jeff Pauley told WDBJ-TV it's too early to determine a cause for the fire.

Investigators were still at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

