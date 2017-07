Release from the Gordonsville Police Department:



The Gordonsville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in reference to identity theft and unauthorized use of a credit card that occurred on 12/24/2016 at the 7-11 in the Town of Gordonsville.



The suspect entered the store and swiped a credit card for an undisclosed amount.



Pictured is the suspect entering the store and also standing at the register.



If anyone has any information in regards to this case or can identify the suspect pictured is urged to contact Officer J. Guthrie or Detective R. Baker at the Gordonsville Police Department at (540)-832-2234.