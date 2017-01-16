Fifeville Neighborhood Hosts 15th Annual MLK Day Celebration

Those in Charlottesville's Fifeville neighborhood are honoring the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, members held a candlelight march at Buford Middle School in the city. It was the 15th annual Fifeville MLK Day celebration.

They walked to Johnson Elementary School where members took part in a ceremony to remember the life of the civil rights leader.

"It's important to that we remember his message and continually remember that message very year because I don't think injustice is fought in one day," participant Shelly Wood said.

"We want to make that same kind of stand today and we're here to say this is what we believe in," participant Rie Harris said.

The event was also a reminder of the great work that still needs to be done to make things more equal in society.