Quantcast

Fifeville Neighborhood Hosts 15th Annual MLK Day Celebration

Posted: Updated:
Shelly Wood at MLK march in Fifeville Shelly Wood at MLK march in Fifeville
Fifeville march Fifeville march
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Those in Charlottesville's Fifeville neighborhood are honoring the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, members held a candlelight march at Buford Middle School in the city. It was the 15th annual Fifeville MLK Day celebration.

They walked to Johnson Elementary School where members took part in a ceremony to remember the life of the civil rights leader.

"It's important to that we remember his message and continually remember that message very year because I don't think injustice is fought in one day," participant Shelly Wood said.

"We want to make that same kind of stand today and we're here to say this is what we believe in," participant Rie Harris said.

The event was also a reminder of the great work that still needs to be done to make things more equal in society.

  • Fifeville Neighborhood Hosts 15th Annual MLK Day CelebrationMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.