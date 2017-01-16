17 Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Edges Wake 72-70

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team got a career-high 29 points from Chanette Hicks helping #17 Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 72-70. Tech improves to 12-0 this season at home and 16-1 overall.

Tech rallied from an early 13-point deficit going on a 15-0 run in the second quarter to take a 33-30 lead at halftime. The Hokies outscored Wake in third quarter 24-15 to take a twelve point lead.

Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks says, "I thought we learned a lot from this game, obviously we got off to a slow start and we didn't try to get it all back in one possession, we cut the lead down, we went on a run, we stayed true to ourselves and we didn't get out of character trying to get it all back at once."

Hicks says, "Play our game, that's the moral of the story. We were letting them pick the tempo, we were letting them do whatever and that's not us. He (Kenny Brooks) was just telling us to relax and calm down and don't try to get it all back at one time."

Sidney Cook added 15 points for Virginia Tech. Regan Magarity had 14 points and ten rebounds.

The Hokies improve to 3-1 in the ACC. Tech plays at Virginia next week.