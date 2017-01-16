JMU's Kamiah Smalls Named CAA Rookie of the Week

James Madison University Media Release:

RICHMOND, Va. – For the fourth time this season, James Madison freshman guard Kamiah Smalls is the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week.

The freshman guard helped the Dukes to a 2-0 week in league play, averaging 12.0 points per game on 58.3-percent shooting with 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game with a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

In Friday’s 66-51 win at Delaware, Smalls had a career-high five assists to complement her six points. She returned for a career-high tying 18 points in Sunday’s 74-54 win over Northeastern for her 12th double-digit scoring performance of the season.

For the year, Smalls is putting up 11.4 points per game for the Dukes, shooting a team-best 56.6 percent from the floor, and adding 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

Smalls is the only CAA player to have more than two weekly honors for the 2016-17 season.

The Dukes (11-5, 4-1 CAA) hit the road next for a stop at Elon, who is 5-0 in CAA play. They tip off with the Phoenix on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.