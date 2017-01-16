Quantcast

Barnes and Noble Drops Books off at Ronald McDonald House Library

Posted: Updated:
outside Charlottesville Ronald McDonald House outside Charlottesville Ronald McDonald House
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Hundreds of new books came rolling into Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House Monday for its new library.

Barnes and Noble dropped off 14 boxes, each full of about 40 to 50 new reads for families of sick children receiving care at University of Virginia Medical Center.

The books were purchased by community members who took part in the bookstore's holiday drive last year.

"It is so exciting, what a gift, what a gift from the community to the House, what a gift from the community to all of these families that we serve and what a wonderful thing Barnes and Noble has facilitated for us, it's fabulous," Rita Ralston of the Ronald McDonald House said.

The house ordered more shelves to store all the books. It hopes that the new library will be open for use within a month.

  • Barnes and Noble Drops Books off at Ronald McDonald House LibraryMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.