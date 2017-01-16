Barnes and Noble Drops Books off at Ronald McDonald House Library

Hundreds of new books came rolling into Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House Monday for its new library.

Barnes and Noble dropped off 14 boxes, each full of about 40 to 50 new reads for families of sick children receiving care at University of Virginia Medical Center.

The books were purchased by community members who took part in the bookstore's holiday drive last year.

"It is so exciting, what a gift, what a gift from the community to the House, what a gift from the community to all of these families that we serve and what a wonderful thing Barnes and Noble has facilitated for us, it's fabulous," Rita Ralston of the Ronald McDonald House said.

The house ordered more shelves to store all the books. It hopes that the new library will be open for use within a month.