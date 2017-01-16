Hundreds Attend Charlottesville's 5th Annual MLK Day Celebration

Monday, people in central Virginia honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by turning dreams into actions.

That was the message from the 5th annual MLK Day celebration in Charlottesville.

Nearly 300 people filled the Carver Rec Center at the Jefferson School City Center. Many of them renewed King's spirit to get involved in their communities.

“We can do some dreaming, but works and deeds actually accomplish things and make an impact when you actually do,” event organizer Alex Zan said. “Dr. King said it very clearly, doing something right is always right.”

One of those people doing right in their community is Maxine Holland. The event honored the retired teacher with the fourth Alicia B. Lugo Award, in memory of her own mentor.

“You have to show young people how competence, confidence, carriage, and character looks if you really want them to follow you,” Holland said.

Keynote speaker Elijah Coles-Brown, just 12 years old, encourages other young people to strive for equality.

“I want to be a voice for those who cannot speak or a voice for those who cannot have voice for themselves,” Coles-Brown said. “I want to be an encouragement to youth that they can be anything they want to be, it just takes hard work.”

“I think that we're in troubled times right now, and I think that's why it's very important to have events like this so we can hold fast to the dream,” Myra Anderson, another presenter, said.