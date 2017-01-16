Albe. Co. Winery Owners Voicing Concern Over New Regulations

Albemarle County is poised to approve new regulations of wineries, breweries and distilleries on Wednesday night. Now some winery owners are voicing their concern.

The new ordinance has a number of regulations, targeting both events and property management. Some winery owners say the rules might be well intentioned, but there are a lot of unintended consequences.

The regulations are meant to maintain agricultural operations in the county, in addition to a growing wedding industry. They say that a winery must have at least five acres of vines to hold events, a provision that most wineries support.

But, the county added a number of extra provisions, like a 125 ft. setback from the road for things like parking lots and port-a-potties.

“That can add additional cost by making driveways longer, you could see kind of a situation where you'd have a perfect spot for a parking lot, but because of the set back you have to wind the road around and there would be more land disturbance,” Jeff Sanders at Glass House Winery said.

Another regulation in the new ordinance is a prohibition on amplified outdoor music after 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Some winery owners say this punishes "Sunday brides."

County planners have previously said that the regulations are meant to protect the wineries and breweries' neighbors from eyesores, traffic and noise.

The planners and county supervisors will take up the issue at a public hearing Wednesday at 6 p.m.