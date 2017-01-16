Volunteers Help Clean Up Meadow Creek in Charlottesville

Volunteers are helping to make Charlottesville a little cleaner by picking up the trash near Meadow Creek.

About 15 people with the Nature Conservancy met Monday morning at the end of Michie Drive to collect trash on the creek's banks.

“There’s so much trash it's hard not to see it,” said volunteer Donna Shaunesey.

Strewn about the creek were water bottles, plastic bags, and even shopping carts.

"You see the trash that gets into the rivers, and lakes, and ocean creatures trapped in there. So if keep one little critter from dying, wow that’s really worth my time,” Shaunesey said.

The Nature Conservancy is a worldwide nonprofit that works to preserve land and water resources.

Small waterways like Meadow Creek eventually lead to larger bodies like the Chesapeake Bay, which is a significant part of Virginia.

“The trash, as far as plastics go, will never break down. They break down physically, they look smaller and smaller, but they will always remain in the water,” said project leader Shaina Huynh.

Volunteers say making a difference all starts with simply picking up just one piece of trash.

"I think that nature should be everyone's concern right now, and we need to take care of nature and help heal nature from the damage that we've caused,” said volunteer Laura Lee Gulledge.

The Nature Conservancy does events like this one throughout the year. Click here to learn more about volunteering in the commonwealth.