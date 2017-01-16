Quantcast

Sorority Collects Thousands of Shoes for Charlottesville Salvation Army

Posted: Updated: Jan 16, 2017 12:57 PM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Members of Eta Phi Omega, the Charlottesville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Charlottesville to help families in need of footwear.

Sisters in the sorority collected over 3,000 shoes to distribute to families and children in the region.

Chapter members presented the donations to the Salvation Army at the location on Ridge Street Monday.

"Service is really our founding principle. So it's important to us because we want to make sure our community and community members’ needs are met, and so we work hard because that's what we do," said AKA member Patrice Hayden.

Hayden said the sorority is still receiving shoes and welcomes any extra donations. The shoes will be given out by the Salvation Army in early February.

The drive fulfills one of sorority's program initiatives, which is encouraging family strengthening. They are planning to do another shoe drive like this in the near future.

