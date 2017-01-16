Advocates Square Off in Richmond Over Virginia's Gun Laws

Groups representing both sides of the debate over gun rights spent Monday in Richmond. Supporters of the Second Amendment as well as gun control advocates defended their positions in the state capitol. These debates are likely to set the stage for combative political races in Virginia this year.

Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general spoke to the crowds attending the day's rallies.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League hosted a rally at the Bell Tower on Capitol Square. Speakers for that group celebrated the victory of President-elect Donald Trump (R), and pitched themselves to potential voters.

“I don't think you're just ‘deplorables,’ I think you're nut job extremists, too. And I'm one of you!,” Denver Riggleman said. He is also seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Many of the Republican candidates say they would like to strike down restrictions on firearms.

"Virginia needs to be a leader in Second Amendment rights, and that is why we need constitutional carry in the commonwealth of Virginia," said gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart (R).

People in favor of gun control spoke later Monday afternoon, talking about an increase in background checks and reinstating the one handgun a month purchasing limit.

"We can be heartened and reminded that although our journey is a long one, it is the right one," said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D). He is seeking re-election.

“We've got to continue to fight and make sure that we keep our streets, our schools, our communities safe," said Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. He is going up against Tom Perriello for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Both sides are unlikely to see much change in state laws this year, because the General Assembly has a GOP majority and the governor's office is held by a Democrat. Republican legislators have yet to overcome a veto under Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).