PVCC’s Financial Aid Office introduces Free FAFSA Workshop Series

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:



(Charlottesville, Va.) – The Financial Aid Office at Piedmont Virginia Community College is sponsoring Super Saturdays, a monthly workshop that provides assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Completing the FAFSA is the first step toward getting federal student financial aid for anyone attending college between August 2017 and August 2018.



The first workshop will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, in room M154, located in the Main Building on PVCC’s Main Campus in Charlottesville. Students and parents are asked to create an FSA ID at http://fsaid.ed.gov before attending the workshop.



To complete the FAFSA during the workshop, students and parents must bring the following:

Copy of 2015 1040, 1040A or 1040 EZ income tax return(s) of parents and students

All W2 wage statements and/or 1099 form(s)

Net worth from parents’ current business or investments

The month and year parents were married, separated or divorced

If applicable, child support received or paid, workers compensation, social security, disability amount(s) received or other sources of income

Alien Registration number from resident card if not a U.S. citizen

Additional Super Saturday workshops are planned through July. For more information, visit www.pvcc.edu, email jwills-payne@pvcc.edu or call 434.961.6560.