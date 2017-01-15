Soap Business's Founder Creates Products with Goat Milk

A soap maker in central Virginia is gaining a following of customers not only for its products, but because of the company's memorable name.

It's called Totes McGoats Body Soaps. Jennifer Lyons never thought her love for goats would lead to a business, but everything started falling into place after she bought her first two goats at a yard sale.

"I always wanted to learn how to make soap, I started out making old fashioned soap using lard and thought that was pretty cool, got more into it and realized all of the benefits that were involved with goat’s milk," Lyons said.

Lyons started Totes McGoats Body Soaps in 2014. All of the products are made from her home in Columbia.

Lyons says the goat's milk moisturizes dry skin and helped get rid of her children's eczema, but the family says the first thing people notice about the soap is the name.

"They're like, I have to have something with this name on it and then when I actually tell them what's in all of our products, then they get really interested,” Lyons’ daughter Amanda said.

The company sells soaps and lotions in different scents like lavender, rosemary and …

“Monkey farts is one of the bestsellers for Totes McGoats, it has a sweet banana scent. Either they love it or they want it as a gag gift,” Lyons said.

Lyons makes the products in her kitchen using ingredients like coconut oil, palm oil and of course, goats milk.

“She's taken over the kitchen, I keep telling her the next thing to go will be the stove and the dishwasher,” Amanda said.

Once the soap is mixed, poured, and cut, Lyons adds the Totes McGoats signature logo, a stamp of their male goat Wesley.

She says getting to share the business with her children is what makes it so special.

"Knowing that people like my soap is a real big benefit, but the best benefit is because I have my family involved," Lyons said.

Totes McGoats Body Soap will set up shop next at the Maple Festival in Highland County in March.