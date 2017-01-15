Curriculum Changes Coming to Albemarle Co. High Schools

The high school experience for students in Albemarle County will look and feel different beginning with the 2018 freshman class.

The State Board of Education has recommended that a new “applied knowledge and skills competency” be a part of high school diploma requirements.

Albemarle County School administrators say the changes will better prepare students for the real world through work skills, career development, and community engagement.

"Our high schools’ students have a lot to offer us that in many ways we aren't taking advantage of; they are problem solvers, they see things differently. When our local community, our local companies, organizations and industries, when they bring them in for internships and work-based experiences, both partners benefit to a great extent,” Deputy Superintendent Matthew Haas said.

The school system is encouraging parents and students to attend a meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Monticello High School to discuss the curriculum changes.

