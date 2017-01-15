Small Lineups Leading to Big Challenges for Cavaliers

Marial Shayok has scored a career-high 17 points in each of his last two games

The Cavaliers often don't have a player taller than 6-foot-7 on the court

The Virginia men's basketball team has the #1 scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 53.4 points per game.

The 19th-ranked Cavaliers won 77-73 at Clemson on Saturday to improve to 3-2 in the ACC, but they did struggle against the Tigers..

UVa allowed season-high's in points in the paint, points off turnovers, and fastbreak points.

Clemson outscored Virginia 42-18 in the paint.

Six-foot-eleven sophomore Jack Salt is the only true center on UVa's roster.

Freshman forward Mamadi Diakite is 6-foot-9, while Isaiah Wilkins and Jarred Reuter are both 6-foot-7.

Over the past few years, the Cavaliers were anchored on both ends of the court with big men like Akil Mitchell, Darion Atkins, and Anthony Gill.

Without those options this season, head coach Tony Bennett often has four guards on the court at the same time, which puts his team at a disadvantage on the inside.

"When you go four guards, you give up some things," says Bennett. "But you also get some things, and we're just trying to match it that way. Isaiah Wilkins came up with a couple of big rebounds. Thirteen, he had, and that's significant. Defensively, we have a ton of room for improvement. It's just not where it needs to be, but there are stretches where it's good enough."

Senior point guard London Perrantes had another big game for the 'Hoos on Saturday.

Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points, and made 8-of-15 shots from the floor, including four three-pointers.

Marial Shayok was second on the team with 17 points and seven rebounds.

The junior had scored in double-figures in each of his last four games, and the 17 points tie his career-high.

Bennett says, "He can score off the bounce. He's creative at creating space, rising up, and he's got a scorers mentality. I put him in the (starting) lineup, and whether that's helped his confidence or not, I don't think so. He's just getting opportunities, and he's taking better care of the basketball. He can do some different things, driving, pull-up's, and hit the big three in the corner too."

Virginia will be back in action at Boston College on Wednesday.