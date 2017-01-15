JMU Women Top Northeastern 74-54

Precious Hall had 18 points, her 16th consecutive double-figure scoring game on Friday, to push her career total to 1,879 points

James Madison University Media Release:

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Freshman guard Kamiah Smalls tied her career high by reeling off 18 points as James Madison women’s basketball (11-5, 4-1) rolled past Northeastern (6-11, 2-3) 74-54 Sunday afternoon inside the Convocation Center.

Powered by 7-for-8 shooting from the charity stripe, Smalls tallied her 12th double-digit scoring effort of the season while pulling down eight rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Precious Hall joined Smalls in double figures with 18 points to record her 16th consecutive game scoring in double digits. Redshirt junior forward Tasia Butler rounded out the scoring with 10 points while the Dukes closed the afternoon shooting 42.4 percent (25-59) from the floor.

The JMU defense was dominating, holding the Huskies to 33.3-percent shooting from the floor (18-54) and 16.7-percent shooting (3-18) from beyond the arc. James Madison forced 18 Northeastern turnovers and converted them into 22 points off turnovers.

Netting its first four field goal attempts, James Madison opened the game on a 10-0 run before Northeastern’s Francesca Shelly made a layup with 6:30remaining in the first quarter. The Dukes continued their first-quarter pressure by sinking eight of their first 11 field-goal attempts.

Northeastern After taking a 35-28 lead into the half, the Dukes opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run, hitting seven free throws to break open the game. James Madison closed the game with its largest lead of the contest with its margin of victory of 22 points.

BOARD BARRIER

Lexie Barrier finished the day with five rebounds, tying her career high.

STEADY AS A ROCK

Tasia Butler scored 10 points on Sunday, her fourth double-digit scoring performance of her season and career. She also pulled down four rebounds and did not turn the ball over in 30 minutes on the floor.

AT THE CONVO

JMU has made 46 straight appearances at home in front of at least 2,000 fans after 2,358 were in attendance Sunday. The Dukes will look to make it 47 straight games when they host the first Duke Dog Reading Day of the season. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as heavy traffic is expected.

ADDING TO HER TOTALS

Precious Hall had 18 points, her 16th consecutive double-figure scoring game on Friday, to push her career total to 1,879 points.

UP NEXT

JMU returns to the road on Friday, Jan. 20 and heads to Elon for a 7 p.m. contest. The Phoenix are 5-0 and sit alone atop the CAA standings while the Dukes are 4-1 and sit in second place.