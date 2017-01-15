Affordable Care Act Supporters Protest Outside Tom Garrett's Office

Sunday, people protested in support of healthcare outside 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett's (R) office in Albemarle County.

The protest started around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Rio Road.

Garrett voted to start the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act. Protesters want to know what the Republican representative's plan is for a replacement.

"He can’t let that happen my plan went into affect on Jan. 1 and without that plan I don't know what I would do for medical insurance," Ann Forno said.

"I think that he will find that if he encourages his fellow government officials to do what is right for the majority of people in the country he will find himself on the right side of history," Andrea Rowlan said.

In response to the protest, Garrett NBC29:

"While the bulk of the residents of Virginia's Fifth made their voices heard loud and clear on Election Day, we welcome those who disagree with our constructive agenda. Their right to dissent, even as a vocal minority, is just one more thing that makes America great."

Garrett's spokesman says the congressman supports House Speaker Paul Ryan's healthcare plan.