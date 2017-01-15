Protesters Rally on Downtown Mall to Show Support for Obamacare

Sunday, crowds rallied in downtown Charlottesville and across the country to protest Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Dozens of central Virginians gathered on the Downtown Mall Saturday afternoon to show their support for the federal healthcare law and to send a message to Washington.

The rally is in response to a letter sent last week from Congressional leaders including Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. They called on supporters to hold rallies across the country.

"I stay awake at night worried about it," Paula Durbin-Westvy said.

Durbin-Westvy from Charlottesville is insured under the ACA.

"I traveled here because of my son. Who recently had surgery, a very complicated knee reconstruction," Durbin-Westvy said.

Cindy Janechild is a healthcare practitioner who says the “Obamacare" debate is personal to her.

"I've been dedicated to Access of Care for Virginians for 42 years. This is really a huge crack in that ability for people to get care when they need it," Janechild said.

She hopes the rally educates people in Charlottesville about affordable health care.

"I think the rally has the power to make a difference. I think it does fire people up," Janechild said.

Democratic state Del. David Toscano spoke to the crowd at the rally.

"We're talking about doubling the number of people uninsured if this repeals goes through without any replacement," Toscano said.

Toscano says regardless of what happens to health care across the country, he plans to keep fighting in Virginia.

"This is not the end of the debate on this issue. People are going to Washington. They're going to be in force protesting the repeal of this law," Toscano said.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he expects Congress to repeal and replace the healthcare law. House Speaker Paul Ryan has committed to doing that at some point this year.