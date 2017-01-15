City Council to Vote on Snow Removal Mandate Extension

People in Charlottesville may have more time to get the snow off their sidewalks when the next big storm hits.

During Tuesday night's Charlottesville City Council meeting, councilors will decide whether to give the city manager the power to extend the snow removal mandate from 24 hours after end of “snowfall” to 48 hours.

This comes after a report from public works on the difficulty of quickly removing snow after a heavy storm.

“There were a lot of things on the table last year about do we have a different amount of time, do we enforce differently, but I think this gives the city manager a little bit of flexibility to respond to the reality on the ground,” Councilor Kristin Szakos said.

The extended time to remove ice and snow would only be in effect for snowfall totals of 12 inches or more.