Camp Kesem Accepting Applications for Summer

Students at the University of Virginia are offering free summer camp to children affected by a parent with cancer.

Camp Kesem is accepting applications for campers. Children aged 6 through 18 can apply to attend the week-long camp in August.

It's run entirely by undergraduate students from UVA. They fundraise all year so children who have a parent that has passed away, is in remission, or undergoing treatment for cancer can attend.

“It's a completely free summer camp so the students at UVA there's about 50 or 60 of us and throughout the year we fundraise about $70,000 to put on this camp completely free of cost,” Savannah Maxwell, outreach chair, said.

Applications are accepted through August, but the 135 spots fill quickly. For more information, go to its homepage.