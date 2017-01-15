Mayor Mike Signer to Deliver State of City Address Monday

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer will deliver his State of the City address during City Council's meeting this week.

Signer says he plans to highlight achievements over the past year and look at how Council's actions aligned with its vision and strategic plan to deliver quality services.

“We did over $2 million in additional investment in the schools budget, we expanded our technology tax credit significantly which will help the creative economy here, we’re going to create an open data policy for the city, we mandated online voter registration for city agencies, we did a lot of affordable housing investments, so I feel really good about what we were able to do we worked really well together,” Signer said.

In the year ahead, Signer says he will continue to work toward four priorities: innovation, infrastructure, reconciliation, and governance.