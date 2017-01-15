Quantcast

Saturday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fluvanna 50, Turner Ashby 47


BOYS BASKETBALL
    
Blue Ridge 60, Arden Christ School, N.C. 58
Colonial Forge 55, Spotswood 54
Episcopal 55, Woodberry Forest 41
Fluvanna 71, Turner Ashby 56

