JMU Men's Basketball Tops Elon 60-59

JMU ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

HARRISONBURG, Va. - Senior forward Yohanny Dalembert racked up 15 points and 17 rebounds as James Madison held off a furious charge from Elon to pick up a crucial 60-59 win over the Phoenix in Colonial Athletic Association action at the JMU Convocation Center.



The Dukes improved to 6-13 (4-2 CAA) with another stellar defensive effort, holding Elon, which fell to 10-9 (2-4 CAA) in the loss well under its average of 77.1 points per game, despite the Phoenix hitting 13 of their 28 first-half shots (46.4 percent) and going 9-of-19 (47.3 percent) from the three-point line before the break.



Dalembert erupted for his best game of the season, going 5-of-6 from the field and hitting five free throws to rack up 15 points, his third double-digit effort in a row, while setting a new career high with 17 boards. The senior forward added a season-high four assists and two blocks for good measure.



After being recognized for his 1,000th point in a pregame ceremony, senior guard Jackson Kent racked up a game-high 21 points on a night that saw him go 4-of-7 from the three-point line, adding five rebounds and a pair of assists, while senior forward Paulius Satkus went 5-of-7 from the field to chip in 12 points of his own.



Elon took a 35-30 lead into halftime after its hot-shooting opening period, but the Dukes rallied after the break, cutting the lead to one on three separate occasions before erupting for an 11-0 run across 4:40 late in the second half. The stretch turned a 49-44 Elon lead at the 7:49 mark into a 55-49 JMU advantage with just 2:49 to play.



The Phoenix would rally, hitting a pair of three-pointers in the final two minutes before picking up a putback layup that made it 60-59 with 35 seconds left, but JMU picked up one final stop, pressuring an Elon jumper with two seconds left to force a final miss and earn the victory.



Sophomore forward Tyler Seibring tallied 17 points on the evening to pace three double-digit scorers for the Phoenix, while the Dukes held sophomore guard Steven Santa Ana, Elon's leading scorer entering the game at 13.4ppg, to just five points on 2-of-10 shooting.



QUOTING COACH ROWE

"I'm proud of these guys. On Thursday, there were a lot of guys who were down and taking it on themselves in a team loss. Tonight was a team win. It was a battle against a really good team, but I thought that we continued to fight through mistakes and I'm really happy to get a team win."



CAA STANDINGS

6-0 | UNCW

6-0 | Charleston

5-1 | Northeastern

4-2 | James Madison

2-3 | William & Mary

2-4 | Elon

2-4 | Towson

1-4 | Drexel

1-5 | Hofstra

0-6 | Delaware



UP NEXT

The Dukes hit the road for a pair of contests next weekend, traveling to William & Mary for a 7 p.m. bout on Thursday, Jan. 19 before heading south for a rematch at College of Charleston at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.