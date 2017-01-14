Quantcast

Woman Behind Bars After Allegedly Stabbing Man in Argument

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On 01/14/2017 at approximately 6:20 p.m., patrol officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of 6th St SE for the report of a stabbing.

Through their investigation they were able to determine that a female had cut a male while both were engaged in an argument that escalated.

Sade Michie, a 27 year old female and resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding (Va Code 18.2-51).

Michie is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The victim, a 26 year old male, sustained a laceration to his chin and above his eyebrow and was taken to the University of Virginia emergency room by family members for treatment.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

