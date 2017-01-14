Charlottesville-Albemarle Health Dept. Hosts Free STI Clinic

People in Charlottesville are celebrating awareness of sexual health to start off the New Year.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Health Department hosted a free sexual health testing clinic Saturday.

Anyone was able to come in to get common tests for sexually transmitted infections and “20 minute result” rapid HIV and hepatitis-c testing.

The clinic was hoping to attract people who might not have time to come in during the week.

“This is our free testing party today because we wanted to celebrate the New Year and taking control in '17 of your health. So we're offering free food, and door prizes to get people down,” Claire Ruday said.

The health department hopes to offer more free clinics in the future, if there's enough community interest.