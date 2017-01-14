MBU Physician Assistant Students Receive White Coat in Ceremony

Students at Mary Baldwin University are taking the next steps in their careers at the Murphy Demming College of Health and Sciences.

About 40 students in the Physician Assistant Program received a special honor Saturday afternoon in a white coat ceremony.

The coats are meant to symbolize their commitment to become PAs. Faculty members say the school is very competitive. It only accepts 40 students out of nearly 700 applications for the PA program.

"It's a long road to get here, a lot of stress, a lot of tears, but this is where I felt like I need to be and the coat is a nice thing to do at the beginning of our year to kind of inaugurate everything, and it represents a lot,” student McKenna Delano said.

The PA program will take a little more than two years to complete. Students are set to graduate in May 2019.