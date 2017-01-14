Football Fans Flood Downtown Harrisonburg for Dukes' Victory Party

The Harrisonburg community is rallying around the James Madison University football team's National Championship victory.

Thousands of fans lined the streets Saturday afternoon for a parade to celebrate the team's title.

"Bringing out the purple, I came from work, took lunch to run down here, and we're just here to cheer on the Dukes with a huge crowd," alum John Garber said.

Garber says the team's win against Youngstown State is one for all of Virginia to honor.

"Everybody has their favorite team but when it comes down to your area going national, everybody pulls together," Garber said.

Coach Mike Houston says the parade was a perfect wrap to his first year with the team.

"It's been a good week. I haven't slept much," Houston said.

Houston believes the success would not have been the same without the support in Harrisonburg.

"Everybody in the community has made us feel very at home and very welcomed," Houston said.

Wide Receiver Brandon Ravenel says his team has become a family to him.

"Football teams don't win championships, but families do. I'm going to talk to these guys for the rest of my life," Ravenel said.

He says taking home the championship was the best possible way to end his senior season.

"For it to end like this senior yea, I mean it's perfect. I couldn't ask for anything more," Ravenel said.