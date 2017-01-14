Irish Snap Hokies Home Winning Streak

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Steve Vasturia scored 20 points and No. 20 Notre Dame rebounded after blowing all of a 19-point lead to beat Virginia Tech 76-71 Saturday.



Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson added 14 points each for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).



Virginia Tech had a 15-game home winning streak snapped. The Hokies (13-4, 2-3) trailed almost throughout, but went ahead 67-66 on a three-point play by Chris Clarke with 1:52 to play. But Farrell scored on a drive and the Hokies turned it over on consecutive possessions and the Irish converted, rebuilding their lead.



Clark had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Seth Allen added 16 points and Justin Robinson 14 for the Hokies.



Notre Dame came out red hot, making 14 of its first 20 shots, scoring 17 straight at one point and building a 33-14 lead.