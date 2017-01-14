UVa Men's and Women's Swimming Sweeps Tech on Senior Day

University of Virginia Media Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept Virginia Tech Saturday (Jan. 14) in the teams’ final home meet of the season at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville.

The No. 4 Cavalier women (4-0) were victorious, 225-123, while the No. 15 Virginia men (3-1) defeated the Hokies, 199-154, for their first win in the series since 2013.

“I am very pleased with this weekend,” UVA head coach Augie Busch said. “It is special when you can give the fourth-years a win in their last home meet. The team is really coming together and I feel this is just the tip of the iceberg of what they can accomplish moving forward this season. To say I am proud of our men and women would be a huge understatement.”

The Cavaliers picked up 14 event wins on Saturday. Senior Leah Smith (Pittsburgh, Pa.) won two individual events, including the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle (9:32.90) and the 200 free (1:46.59). Fellow senior Kaitlyn Jones (Newark, Del.) touched first in the women’s 100 butterfly (53.86) and the 400 IM (4:12.93). Other seniors to pick up wins were Austin Quinn (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) in the men’s 200 free (1:38.42) and Laura Simon (Simmern, Germany) in the women’s 200 breaststroke (2:12.87).

Other individual winners were sophomore Zach Fong (Moorestown, N.J.) in the men’s 100 fly (48.35), sophomore Sam Magnan (Bethlehem, Pa.) in the men’s 1,000 free (9:14.03), freshman Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain) in the men’s 100 back (48.27), freshman Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) in the women’s 50 free (23.19) and freshman Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) in the men’s 400 IM (3:53.59).

Virginia also captured wins in the women’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, as well as the men’s 400 free relay.

The meet also signified the men's and women’s swimming and diving matchups between Virginia and Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash, sponsored by Virginia529, the official college savings plan of University of Virginia Athletics. By way of their wins, Virginia earned two points in the Virginia529 Commonwealth Clash, the point rivalry series between UVA and Virginia Tech. Virginia now leads the 2016-17 Commonwealth Clash, 4.5-3.5. Learn more about Virginia529 and this competition at thecommonwealthclash.com.

Next up, the Cavaliers travel to Duke (Jan. 20) and North Carolina (Jan. 21).